Samosa Sandwiches made at home like a restaurant – Dailynews24 – entertainment news celebrity news latest movie news

Indians like samosas in their own different ways. Some of us love the stuffing inside, a lot of us like to cover only with a little dip in kadhi and chutney. But what if we can mature our good old sandwich with samosas, put a little twist and enjoy it hot and piping with iced tea or milk tea as you like.

how to make it

Just place the samosas cover on the sandwich.

Veggie layer.

Add some mayonnaise or cottage cheese

Cover with another layer of cover and top it off with other toasted slices.

service tax.

Samosa sandwich recipe card

This is a very easy recipe that has a twist and tastes amazing with your favorite drink.

Star ratingstar ratingstar ratingstar ratingstar rating

total time :

15 minutes

preparation time :

Ten minutes

Cooking Time :

5 minutes

Servings:

4

Cooking level:

Less

Course:

Breakfast

Calories:

250

meal:

Indian

Author:

Kishori Sood

material

4 bread slices

2 samosas

1 small chopped onion

1 small chopped de-seeded green chilli

1 large chopped boiled potato

1 small chopped tomato

1 small chopped capsicum

Some boiled peas

A sprinkle of roasted celery

salt to taste

Mayonnaise / cheese per taste

A sprinkle of coriander leaves

Instruction

step 1

Take a plate and lay down slices of bread.

step 2

If you want, apply some ghee or a thin layer of mayo.

step 3

Now cover the samosas and then lay all the other ingredients in layers.

step 4

Sprinkle some coriander leaves and close the sandwich with other slices that contain mayo.

Step 5

You can also add a layer of cottage cheese or a layer of mayonnaise as desired.

Step 6

Now, line the toaster with a little butter and place the sandwich inside.

Step 7

Toast it for a minute or two depending on how crisp you like it.

Step 8

Divide the sandwich into triangles or squares and serve with cold coffee, iced tea or milk tea.