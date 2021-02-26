Sam’s Shopping Speaks Money Above The Heart

When it comes to shopping, celebrities have some personal favorites and here is a South Superstar trying on a dress and holding his shopping bag belonging to this permanent clothing brand Studio Bustle.

How often do we see our superstar on casual shopping? She looks happy with what Samantha laid her hands on. A deeper look reveals that Samantha visited this lovely casual boutique located in the Banjara Hills of Hyderabad.

We have seen her wearing favorite dresses from Sabyasachi to Anamika Khanna many times, but this picture proves yet again that Samantha is a person who is more heartbroken than anything else. Saki, her own clothing brand, is also known for hosting a host targeting comfort and simplicity!

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)