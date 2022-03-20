Samsung Galaxy A12 was the most shipped phone in 2021 taken over Apples iPhones Check Details | This Samsung phone of 12 thousand rupees played the ‘band’ of the iPhone! sold out

new Delhi. This budget smartphone from Samsung has reportedly overtaken Apple’s iPhones and has gone a long way. Not only this, it has become the most shipped smartphone in 2021. Surprisingly it is Samsung Galaxy A12. Starting in late 2020, the device has topped the list of most shipped phones with a figure of 50 million+ units. According to Omdia’s 2021 report, Samsung Galaxy A12 is the most shipped phone.

Samsung’s 12 thousand rupees phone was hot

Samsung has reportedly shipped 51.8 million units of the device and has overtaken the second most shipped device, the Apple iPhone 12. Interestingly, the selling price of the iPhone 12 is five times higher than that of the Galaxy A12. The average selling price of Galaxy A12 is $ 160 (Rs 12 thousand) against $ 851 (Rs 65 thousand) of iPhone 12.

Redmi 9A was also quite popular

Talking about the iPhone 12, in 2021, 41.7 million units of the phone were sold. After this, 34.9 million units of its successor iPhone 13 were sold. iPhone 11 is at the fourth position with sales of 33.6 million units. After the three flagships, the fifth-ranked phone was the entry-level, Redmi 9A. This is the cheapest phone on this list with an average selling price of $78 (Rs 5,923). After that the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro come. Lastly, the 10th phone on Omedia’s list is the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is again an entry-level device.

Samsung A-Series is a superhit

Notably, the most expensive phone shipped as per the list is the iPhone 13 Pro Max. As said earlier, Redmi 9A is the cheapest. Samsung’s top spot in this list shows that the budget A-series phones are quite popular. From 2019, the company focused on the A-series over the J-series and the market share of the A-series has grown steadily since then. That said, we expect to see more A-series phones in such reports as Samsung focuses on its mid- and budget-range segments globally.