Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G Smartphone will be launched soon

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and its 4G counterparts have surfaced online. Both Samsung models are expected to be slightly toned-down variants of the Galaxy A32 5G.

The previously launched Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 4G have innumerable differences, and while they look almost identical in design. The 5G model has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner while the 4G model has an in-display fingerprint scanner. There are many differences between the two phones in other specifications as well. According to the review report, 91Mobiles shared renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 4G models. The report states that both models could be launched in the coming months. The giant tech company is expected to make both models available in four color options which include Black, White, Purple and Green. So far, no exact launch date has been announced by the authorities.

Specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is a waterdrop-style notch with a small chin at the bottom. The rear can be a square-shaped camera module with three sensors including a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has been spotted sporting a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It includes a 6.4-inch full-HD + LCD display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimension 700 SoC. While the model is reported to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It is listed to weigh 205 grams and be 9 mm thick.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, there is also a slight chin at the bottom with a waterdrop-style notch display. It has a square shaped camera module but has four sensors instead of three. The setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front look is reported to have a 13-megapixel sensor for the selfie. It can also have a 6.4-inch HD + AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The 4G model is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery as well as 15W charging. It can weigh 185 grams and thickness 8.5mm.