Samsung Galaxy S21 series is full of discounts and offers, cashback of up to Rs 5000 – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

If you are thinking of getting a new smartphone for yourself, then this is a great opportunity for you, Samsung Galaxy S21 + is getting a cashback of Rs 5000, customers can also get a cashback of Rs 7000 on their smartphone if they get HDFC bank credit or Using a debit card. The Galaxy S21 series is also being sold at an exchange bonus of 10,000 rupees.

Samsung announced here on Thursday that if customers buy the Galaxy S21 + for Rs 76,999, then they will be given an instant cashback of Rs 5000. With the help of such Samsung online stores, Exclusive stores and Duser Leading online and offline stores, customers will be able to get an exchange bonus of Rs 7000 on the smartphone here. The Galaxy S21 + is being sold on Samsung’s website for Rs 76,999. After cashback, the price of this phone becomes 64,999 rupees.

At the same time, customers can connect the phone here with the Galaxy Watch Active 2 or with the Galaxy Buds Pro, which is priced at Rs 23,990 or Rs 15,990. Samsung is also giving an exchange bonus of 5000 rupees on the Galaxy S21 here. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is priced at Rs 105,999. On this, you are getting an exchange offer of 10,000 rupees.

Let us know that there is a cashback and exchange offer of Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 on all these smartphones. The Galaxy S21 is listed for Rs 73,999. After putting an exchange bonus on Samsung’s website, the price of this phone becomes 68,999 rupees.