Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 test: a total success on Android

The Galaxy Tab S8 is equipped with an 11-inch LCD panel, which displays in 1600 x 2560 pixels and occupies approximately 84% of the front face. It is possible to choose between a dynamic refresh mode oscillating from 60Hz to 120Hz or to remain stuck at 60Hz to save battery.

As on the previous model, Samsung has decided to reserve the Oled for its Tab stamped “+”. However, this choice gives it a good autonomy (see below) and this LCD screen is very well made. The peak brightness reaches 537 cd/m², which makes it easily readable, even in bright places. This value drops to a minimum of 6.3 cd/m², which is higher than average, but also does not hurt the eyes in the dark. The reflectance sits at 47.9%, which is still a little too high. A constant on the shelves, despite a few rare exceptions at Apple.

The contrast ratio is 1364:1, the tactile delay of 62 ms and the afterglow time of around 17 ms.