LATEST

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 test: a total success on Android

Posted on

The Galaxy Tab S8 is equipped with an 11-inch LCD panel, which displays in 1600 x 2560 pixels and occupies approximately 84% of the front face. It is possible to choose between a dynamic refresh mode oscillating from 60Hz to 120Hz or to remain stuck at 60Hz to save battery.

As on the previous model, Samsung has decided to reserve the Oled for its Tab stamped “+”. However, this choice gives it a good autonomy (see below) and this LCD screen is very well made. The peak brightness reaches 537 cd/m², which makes it easily readable, even in bright places. This value drops to a minimum of 6.3 cd/m², which is higher than average, but also does not hurt the eyes in the dark. The reflectance sits at 47.9%, which is still a little too high. A constant on the shelves, despite a few rare exceptions at Apple.

The contrast ratio is 1364:1, the tactile delay of 62 ms and the afterglow time of around 17 ms.

Out of the box, the panel displays a delta E of 3 and a color temperature of 7135 kelvins. The whole thing therefore seems a little too cold. A passage through the “Natural” mode makes it possible to find a delta E of 2.1 and a temperature of 6900 K, values ​​closer to the video standard (6500 K). We observe small drifts on the blue and the green – which respectively reach a delta E of 5.5 and 4.7. The other colors are contained under a value of 3, the limit of the drifts perceptible to the human eye. The Galaxy Tab S8 still grabs the fifth star on the wire and is very pleasant to use on a daily basis.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

646
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
532
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
468
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
445
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
412
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
398
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech
387
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top