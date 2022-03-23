Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra review: attack on a titan

This is the main advantage of this tablet. With a 14.6-inch panel, AMOLED and displaying 1848 x 2960 pixels, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra thinks big, very big. Its 240 dpi resolution is sufficient, and of course, it is compatible with the S Pen stylus. Its refresh rate is variable, going up to 120 Hz.

This screen turned out to be generally convincing. It is among the brightest in our comparison (far behind the scores of smartphones, however), with its measurement of 615 cd / m² at most, more than sufficient for indoor use imposed by its format. It is sufficient to compensate for a high reflectance, measured at 50.4%. This screen can also limit its brightness to 1.7 cd / m² to protect the eyes during night use.

Such a large display, useful both for watching videos and for photo editing or drawing, requires impeccable colorimetry. Which is not really the case when the screen is not calibrated. By default, it opts for a “vivid” display mode which results in saturated colors, especially reds. The delta E is affected, since it then stands at 6.5, while the color temperature, a little cold, reaches 7115 K. The choice of the “Natural” display mode brings a significant gain: the delta E is then contained at 3.6, with more contained drifts. The color temperature (6680 K) then flirts with the video standard (6500 K), and the display is much more pleasing to the eye. Let’s add that the tactile delay of this screen is limited to 55 ms, and that its persistence is non-existent. Its contrast flirts with infinity, Oled obliges.

The large screen of the Tab S8 Ultra has a 16:10 aspect ratio. A fairly practical format for office automation, since two pages can be displayed side by side in a large enough format to remain readable. Black bands appear around videos on YouTube or Netflix, but without particularly annoying. On the other hand, some will regret that the notch that Samsung got rid of on its smartphones reappears on this tablet, to accommodate two photo sensors…