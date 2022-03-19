Samsung unveils its Galaxy A73 to accompany the Galaxy A33 and A53

We have to believe that Samsung has not had enough with the announcement of its two new mid-range A33 and A53. As reported Android Authoritythe South Korean firm unveiled on the sly an A73 model which is not yet mentioned anywhere.

108 megapixels to argue Samsung finally seems determined to unify its family of mid-range smartphones. Thus, the Galaxy A73 looks a lot like the two models presented earlier this week. However, it will be the largest of the three with its 6.7-inch screen. Oled, it benefits from a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is characteristics quite close to the Galaxy A53. The main originality of this model lies in the photography. The Samsung Galaxy A73 incorporates a 108-megapixel main module coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. On the other hand, it abandons the x3 telephoto lens yet present on its predecessor, the Galaxy A72. Instead, Samsung is opting for a 5MP macro module. Optical stabilization is offered on the main sensor, as is the case with the Galaxy A53 and A33.