LATEST

Samsung unveils its Galaxy A73 to accompany the Galaxy A33 and A53

Posted on

We have to believe that Samsung has not had enough with the announcement of its two new mid-range A33 and A53. As reported Android Authoritythe South Korean firm unveiled on the sly an A73 model which is not yet mentioned anywhere.

108 megapixels to argue

Samsung finally seems determined to unify its family of mid-range smartphones. Thus, the Galaxy A73 looks a lot like the two models presented earlier this week. However, it will be the largest of the three with its 6.7-inch screen. Oled, it benefits from a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is characteristics quite close to the Galaxy A53.

The main originality of this model lies in the photography. The Samsung Galaxy A73 incorporates a 108-megapixel main module coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. On the other hand, it abandons the x3 telephoto lens yet present on its predecessor, the Galaxy A72. Instead, Samsung is opting for a 5MP macro module. Optical stabilization is offered on the main sensor, as is the case with the Galaxy A53 and A33.

There is also a 5000 mAh battery, sealing to the IP67 standard or a fingerprint reader under the screen. A choice of storage between 128 and 256 GB and fast charging at 25 W are also part of the package. The Exynos 1280 should be responsible for animating it, again as on the A33 and A53. In short, Samsung is harmonizing its A range, whose different models are mainly distinguished by their format and their photo skills.

There is no mention of the price set for this Galaxy A73 yet, but we can bet on an introductory price of around €500 so as not to compete too much with the recent A53. Its release is scheduled from April 22 in a “selection of markets”. Ours should logically be one of them.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

645
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
530
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
467
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
444
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
423
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
412
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
397
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
386
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
385
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top