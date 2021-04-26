Samsung’s latest smartphone is getting cheaper with 8GB RAM, don’t miss a chance – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Samsung’s just lately launched 7000mAh battery smartphone Galaxy F62 (Samsung Galaxy F62) is being given an opportunity to carry it dwelling at a really low cost value. From the place the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone will be bought with an ICICI financial institution card at an prompt cashback of Rs 2500. Other than this, a flat low cost provide of 500 rupees is obtainable on Mobikwik. A no-cost EMI possibility of Rs 1,042 is being given on the acquisition of the telephone.

The value of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy F42 smartphone is Rs 23,999. Whereas 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will come for Rs 25,999. The telephone will are available three coloration choices Inexperienced, Blue and Black.

As a digicam, the Galaxy F62 has a quad rear digicam setup, it has a 64-megapixel main digicam, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The telephone has a 32 megapixel digicam for selfie calling as a entrance.