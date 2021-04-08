Samsung’s new offers on Galaxy S21 series will get buyers Galaxy Watch Active 2 or Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs 990 – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

Samsung’s new offers on Galaxy S21 series includes Galaxy Watch Active 2 or Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs 990
South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced a new flashback offer on the Galaxy S21+ smartphone.
Starting today, interested buyers will be able to get a cash back of Rs 5,000 on the device. Further, if they also opt for the upgrade bonus plan, they will further get Rs 7,000 off making its price Rs 69,999.
HDFC Bank customers will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 7,000 using debit and credit cards with easy EMI options.
As additional offers, Samsung will allow anyone buying the Galaxy S21+ to get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs 990.
For the buyers of Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21, the Upgrade Bonus amount is at Rs 10,00a and Rs 5,000..
Alternatively, these devices also come with a bank cash back offer of
Rs 10,000 or Rs 5000 respectively with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards with easy EMI options.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Key specs
All three smartphones of the series run on Exynos 2100 SoC and run on Android 11-based OneUI 3.0.
The Galaxy S21 is the smallest of the bunch with a 6.2-inch Flat FHD+ display, while the Galaxy S21+ features a 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The Ultra variant of the phone comes with an even bigger 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.
The S21 Ultra has a 108MP primary camera and the other two models house 12MP main sensors.

