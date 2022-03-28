Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta and Uma Thurman Recreate Iconic Moment from “Pulp Fiction” at the Oscars

To Melissa Romardi,



The members of “Pulp Fiction” reunited at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday.

The film’s two hitmen, Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta, crossed the road again with gangster wife Uma Thurman at the Oscars, when the trio took home the Best Actor award.

Before the winner was announced, Sirman and Travolta performed their iconic dance moves from the film.

“‘Pulp Fiction’ was a masterpiece, but he thinks it’s about dance competitions,” Jackson said.

