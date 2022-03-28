Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta and Uma Thurman recreate iconic moments from ‘Pulp Fiction’ at the Oscars

By Melissa Romualdi,



The “Pulp Fiction” cast members reunited at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday.

The film’s two hitmen, Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta, crossed paths again at the Oscars with gangster wife Uma Thurman as the trio presented Best Actor.

Before the winner was announced, Thurman and Travolta performed their iconic dance moves from the film.

“‘Pulp Fiction’ was a masterpiece, but these two thought it was about a dance competition,” Jackson said.

