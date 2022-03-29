Samuel L. Jackson Sets Broadway Return With 'The Piano Lesson' Revival

Samuel L. Jackson will return to Broadway next season after a 10-year absence with a revival of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play piano lessons, will be directed by Latanya Richardson Jackson in her Broadway direction. co-starring John David Washington and Danielle Brooks, piano lessons Performances will begin at the St. James Theater on Monday, September 19.

Richardson Jackson, Tony-nominated actor for his performance in 2014 a raisin in the sun, August Wilson will be the first woman to direct a play on Broadway.

“August Wilson devoted his life and his talents to dramatizing our stories and our experience,” said Richardson Jackson, who is married to Jackson and most recently in a Broadway production as Calpurnia. has acted in. To…


