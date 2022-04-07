San Diego Padres trade Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagan to Minnesota Twins

AJ Preller fitted one last trade ahead of the 2022 campaign, which began on Thursday by sending off pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan. Minnesota Twins In exchange for reliever Taylor Rogers and reserve outfielder Brent Rucker.

The twins in agreement on trade, the Padres who will send Taylor Rogers to San Diego and Chris Paddack and a reliever to Minnesota, reveal sources. @TheAthletic, The details are being finalized. — Ken Rosenthal (@ken_rosenthal) April 7, 2022

The 26-year-old paddock was a target for the Twins for some time and even tried to trade for him at last summer’s trade deadline. Now, the twins get their wish. When the team traded, the paddock’s position in rotation seemed to be in the air Oakland Athletics Starter Shawn Manea earlier in the week.

The primary piece the Padres gets in return…