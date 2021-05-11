San Felasco Tech City’s latest expansion to include brewery in Alachua – Gainesville Sun

San Felasco Tech City, the Alachua multiuse development that’s home to 60,000 square feet of office space and a preschool, is gearing up for its next phase of construction. In keeping with its owners’ vision of being a “live, work, play,” development, the next phase will include additional office space and a brewery.

New construction will begin this summer on a pair of 30,000-square-foot buildings that will double the amount of office space. Those buildings will be directly north of the current ones and they’ll be connected by a pedestrian walkway. The new buildings’ roofs will also be covered in solar panels, providing Tech City’s energy along with panels on the existing roofs and solar trees on the property.

The office spaces and a 5,000-square-foot Daft Cow Brewery are expected to open by early next year.

“It’s all really starting to gel and come together,” said Mitch Glaeser, CEO of the Emory Group of Companies and co-developer of Tech City.

The development is located near San Felasco Hammock Preserve State Park, and keeping nature a part of the community is important, Glaeser said. An existing half-mile-long walking trail will be doubled during upcoming development, which will also include picnic tables and gazebos where companies can hold outdoor meetings or host lunch.

More nature-centered developments: A peek inside Flint Rock, Gainesville’s first ‘agrihood’

Tech City’s plans also include a café and community of surrounding townhouses. Eighteen companies comprise Tech City’s first two buildings, from established companies to a multitude of startups. Tech City’s Launchpad is a recent effort to rent out office spaces of varying sizes to up-and-coming businesses.

Fracture among businesses expanding

Glaeser said he’s already in talks with several companies interested in setting up shop in Tech City. There’s a good chance the buildings will be fully leased even before completion.

Fracture is among those already gearing up to join the new building. The glass photo printing company, founded in Gainesville in 2009, has leased one 30,000-square-foot building in Tech City since summer 2019.

Kelly Chase, Fracture’s director of brand, content and communications, said about a third of the space is used for office space, while the rest is dedicated to manufacturing.

“We’ve really seen huge growth in the past two years,” Chase said.

Some of the company’s recent milestones include growing to include more than 100 employees, printing Fracture’s millionth order and ramping up production — during the busy holiday season, manufacturing can turn into a 24-hour operation.

Chase said Fracture is in the process of dedicating the full 30,000-square-foot building it occupies to manufacturing while office staff work remotely. Upon completion on the newly constructed spaces, the office staff will move into space there, though Fracture officials haven’t decided on the exact amount of space needed yet.

Daft Cow Brewery coming in 2022

It wasn’t until Scott Brown visited the several breweries in Gainesville that he understood the depth and complexities that beer can have.

Brown, who has a background in computer graphics, decided one day after sipping on a pint at First Magnitude Brewing Company to give brewing a try for himself.

More news in brews: Swamp Head reopens taproom

“I thought, I can probably make some home brew, so I went to the store and got a real simple home brew kit, and I made some and it turned out kind of terrible,” he said.

But after dedicating some extra time to research and trying, trying, trying again, he finally brewed up something he was proud of.

At his upcoming brewery in Tech City, Daft Cow, Brown will produce small-batch beers to serve up inside the taproom. The space will be about 5,000 square feet and the small-batching process will allow Brown to bring in new and unique flavors more often.

“I’m just excited about being a part of the local craft brewery scene,” Brown said. “The breweries here have done so much for the craft beer scene locally. I hope I can live up to what they’ve all done.”