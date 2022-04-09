San Francisco Giants Opening Day Was Perfect

The San Francisco Giants kicked off the season in dramatic fashion on Friday night, Miami Marlins 6-5 in 10 innings. The game includes everything, including (but not limited to) ninth-inning leading, ninth-inning return, and plate play.

You’ve probably seen highlights a million times by now, like Brandon Belt’s boat arrival and offensive greatness, Joey Bart’s first career dinger, Thyro Estrada’s game-tying home run, Logan Webb’s brilliance, and Darin Roof’s first-to-find Home chugs Austin Slater on his walk-off double.

But let’s look at some results from a team that only took hours to solidify itself as one of our all-time favorite Giants squads.