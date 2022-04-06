San Gabon residents protest in the city of Puno, demanding compliance with their demands

They call for the construction of a health checkpoint, territorial demarcation, construction of an avoidance road and higher electricity rates.

A delegation of leaders and residents of the San Gabon District in Carabaya Province arrived in the city of Puno, to observe a 48-hour strike against officials from the regional government, Electro Puno and Osinergemin. Juan José Silva Farfán, vice-president of the Front to Protect the Interests of the San Gabon District of Carabaya Province, said that, during his stay, he would picket and mobilize various organizations.

to the regional government, They are demanding the creation of a new infrastructure for health posts I-IV; As well as the territorial demarcation with Ayapata district, they ask that…