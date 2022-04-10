San Jose Sharks go down 4-2 to stay in NHL playoff hunt – Parksville Qualcomm Beach News

After two road victories earlier in the week, the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive by defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night.

Jason Dickinson, Conor Garland, Alex Chiasson and Luke Shane scored for Vancouver. Tomas Hertl and Nick Bonino answered for San Jose (29-33-9).

Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for the Canucks (35-28-10), reaching the 30-win mark for the first time of his career. In the Sharks net, Kapo Kahkonen made 35 saves, but his record fell to 0-3-0 after being acquired from the Minnesota Wild at the March 21 trade deadline.

Power-play opportunities were plentiful for both sides in the game, but after going 4-for-5 with Man Advantage in their last two games, Vancouver was 0-for-7 on Saturday. San Jose went…