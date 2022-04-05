San Martín fell asleep and the Quilms tied him up

Matches passed, results passed, and Belgrano was topping the first national position table more and more. But San Martin wanted to break the positive streak that the sole leader had. And just when it looked like he was going to get it, Quilms reacted in a timely manner and stole a fine point that was so celebrated in Córdoba.

The roles were well defined at the beginning of the meeting. One preferred to be direct, the other had more elaborate play. Each with its own weapons, each with its own complications. There were dangerous conditions in the first half to leave both of them level, though the lack of a target played their part.

El Siruja was the one who came close to hitting at the start of the first half. This…