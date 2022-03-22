Sana Khan drank 24K gold plated tea at Burj Khalifa, knowing the price will blow your senses! – Sana Khan enjoy 24 carat gold tea for 3300 rupees at Burj Khalifa Dubai photo viral tmov

Although Sana Khan, who has said goodbye to showbiz, stays away from the limelight, but she remains very active on social media. Even though Sana Khan is beyond the film world, she leaves no stone unturned to entertain the fans. Even today, Sana rules the hearts of the fans. She is enjoying this married life fiercely with her husband Anas Syed. Sana Khan often goes to Dubai. Recently she has also opened her own clothing brand store in Dubai. A video of this time was shared by Sana on social media.

Sana drinks gold plated tea

Now Sana has come in the headlines for some other reason. Actually, Sana Khan recently enjoyed 24 carat gold plated tea with husband Anas Syed at Burj Khalifa in Dubai. While drinking this tea, Sana Khan has shared some photos which are becoming increasingly viral. Sana has also shared a separate photo of tea made of 24 carat gold. If we talk about its price, then it is being told about 160 dirhams i.e. around 3300 rupees. Fans are surprised to know the cost of a tea.

A surprising caption has also been written with the photos that Sana has shared. Sana wrote, “Don’t compare your life with the lives of those who lead a bad life. In this world people living this bad life seem more successful, but they are not in front of Allah. And that’s what matters.” also holds.”

This photo of Sana Khan has been taken by her husband Anas Syed. Sana has given credit for the photos to her husband. The actress enjoyed tea in 24 carat gold at Atmosphere Dubai. This restaurant calls itself the highest altitude restaurant in the world. If we talk about the price of food and tea and coffee here, then it is said to be very expensive. Some time ago, Sana shared some photos of drinking gold plated coffee here, which became fiercely viral on social media. This time Sana has tasted the tea here.