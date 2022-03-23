ENTERTAINMENT

Sana Khan Drinks 24 Carat Gold Tea

Former TV actress Sana Khan (Sana Khan) may have said goodbye to the industry forever, but she always remains in the news due to her pictures. The actress surprised everyone by marrying Surat businessman Maulana Mufti Anas on 21 November 2020. However, Sana is connected to the fans through social media. Now she has shared her latest pictures, in which she is seen drinking very expensive tea. Let’s show you.

But first know this, Sana had married Mufti Anas on 21 November 2020. The husband of the actress is also a big businessman and Islamic scholar from Surat. His family does diamond business. Sana often shares pictures and videos with her husband on social media. On 8 October 2020, the actress said goodbye to the entertainment industry due to religious reasons, due to which she was also trolled a lot.

Now let’s talk about the latest pictures of Sana, in which she is seen drinking gold tea in the world’s highest restaurant. Actually, Sana has shared some pictures on her Instagram account on 20 March 2022, in which she is enjoying gold tea at the world’s highest restaurant ‘Atmosphere Dubai’ in Burj Khalifa, Dubai. During this her husband is also with her. Both are spending their quality time with each other. Sharing these pictures, Sana wrote, “Never compare your life with those who enjoy haraam things. They appear more successful in this world, but they are nothing in front of Allah and that is the thing that matters.” See pictures of them here.

The lounge where Sana drank this tea is the highest restaurant in the world. Everything from tea to food is very expensive here. The amount of tea that Sana drank alone cost 160 dirhams. Its value in Indian currency is around 3300 rupees. The price of this tea can surprise anyone.

Earlier, in an interview, Sana had told where she and Anas first met. Sana said, “We met for the first time in the year 2017 in Mecca. There was a brief meeting on the day I was returning to India. Anas was introduced to me as an Islamic scholar. I would like to clarify that he is not a Mufti but Aleem. I contacted him at the end of 2018 as I had some questions regarding religion. A year after that we met again in 2020. I have always had an inclination towards learning more about Islam.

As of now, Sana and her husband are very happy in their married life. By the way, what do you think about Sana’s gold tea? Do tell us by commenting, as well as if you have any suggestion, then definitely give it.

(Photo Credit- Sana Khana)

