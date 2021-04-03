ENTERTAINMENT

Sana Khan’s husband Anas gave a surprise – The Miracle Time

Avatar
By
Posted on
Sana Khan's husband Anas gave a surprise - The Bulletin Time


Sana Khan’s husband Anas gave a surprise, to  royal breakfast on Burj Khalifa

Sana Khan came into the limelight after getting married suddenly. During the last few days, Sana Khan has received a stunning birthday present from her husband. A picture of Sana Khan was shared in her web post. We can see in these pictures that the lovely actress is on a royal breakfast on the Burj Khalifa, with her husband.

Sana’s husband gave a surprise

Sana Khan has been sharing many photos and videos through social media. In the pictures, she is seen, as always, with a black Barca. The husband, as well as the wife, appear in white Pathani kurtas.

Sharing the post with the community, Sana Khan stated, ‘When your spouse makes you breakfast on top of Burj Khalifa and gives you a surprise. In addition, he has also thanked his friends for this event on top of the gold-plated coffee machine he procured.

San took a cup of gold plated coffee

It has shared many beautiful pictures from Sana Khan’s collection. There is an array of colorful dishes shown in the photos.

Different food items can be seen on each plate. Additionally, he has also shared photos of coffee tinged with gold foil in the photo. In addition to the food, there are many different kinds of cakes, omelets, and brownies shown on the menu.

Sana is in Dubai

Please let it be known that Sana Khan is in Dubai with her husband Anas at the moment and she is having a lot of fun. Sana Khan is very active on social media channels. Sana Khan came into the limelight when she posted pictures of her wedding on social media.

A few months ago, Sana Khan shocked the media by getting married very suddenly. Now Sana Khan is thrilled to share a stunning surprise with her husband. A picture of Sana Khan was shared in her web post.

We can see in these pictures that the lovely actress is on a royal breakfast on the Burj Khalifa, with her husband and this is not any ordinary breakfast.

Stays active on social media

Sana Khan made headlines earlier this year when she left Bollywood for good, and later last year she married Mufti Anas Saeed. After her marriage, some of the pictures were shared on social media. These pictures became very viral because they showed the young couple in a very natural way.

On her official Instagram account, Sana Khan has also changed her name to Saeed Khan Sana shortly after getting married. Today, she is away from TV and film, but she still posts a lot of photos on social media.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
531
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
508
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
494
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
492
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
489
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
482
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
454
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
453
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
438
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
436
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top