Sana Khan’s husband Anas gave a surprise – The Miracle Time





Sana Khan’s husband Anas gave a surprise, to royal breakfast on Burj Khalifa

Sana Khan came into the limelight after getting married suddenly. During the last few days, Sana Khan has received a stunning birthday present from her husband. A picture of Sana Khan was shared in her web post. We can see in these pictures that the lovely actress is on a royal breakfast on the Burj Khalifa, with her husband.

Sana Khan has been sharing many photos and videos through social media. In the pictures, she is seen, as always, with a black Barca. The husband, as well as the wife, appear in white Pathani kurtas.

Sharing the post with the community, Sana Khan stated, ‘When your spouse makes you breakfast on top of Burj Khalifa and gives you a surprise. In addition, he has also thanked his friends for this event on top of the gold-plated coffee machine he procured.

It has shared many beautiful pictures from Sana Khan’s collection. There is an array of colorful dishes shown in the photos.

Different food items can be seen on each plate. Additionally, he has also shared photos of coffee tinged with gold foil in the photo. In addition to the food, there are many different kinds of cakes, omelets, and brownies shown on the menu.

Please let it be known that Sana Khan is in Dubai with her husband Anas at the moment and she is having a lot of fun. Sana Khan is very active on social media channels. Sana Khan came into the limelight when she posted pictures of her wedding on social media.

Sana Khan made headlines earlier this year when she left Bollywood for good, and later last year she married Mufti Anas Saeed. After her marriage, some of the pictures were shared on social media. These pictures became very viral because they showed the young couple in a very natural way.

On her official Instagram account, Sana Khan has also changed her name to Saeed Khan Sana shortly after getting married. Today, she is away from TV and film, but she still posts a lot of photos on social media.