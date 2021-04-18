Sana Makbul Age, Wiki, Biography, News – All the Details – The Miracle Time





Sana Makbul Age, Wiki, Biography, Information – All of the Particulars.

She is an Indian mannequin and actress. She appeared in lots of Indian films. She began her profession in performing in 2010.

In 2010, she appeared in an Indian teen drama named Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De as Sara. In 2011, she performed the function of Shefali in Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2. She largely appeared in tv sequence.

Identify Sana Makbul Khan | Career Actress, Mannequin Identified For Her portrayal as Samhitha in Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya Private Life Date of Delivery 13-Jun-93 Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Age (as in 2020) 27 Years Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Faith Islam Nationality Indian Zodiac Signal Most cancers Sana Makbul Top and Physique Measurements Top in centimetres- 170 cm in metres- 1.70 m in ft inches- 5’7″ in kilogram- 55 Kg In pounds- 121 lbs Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Instructional Qualification Training Data Faculty Faculty/ College Nationwide Faculty Training Qualification Graduate Household, Caste, and Extra Father Not Identified Mom Not Identified Brother Not Identified Sister Not Identified Sana Makbul Boyfriend, Husband, Affairs, and Extra Marital Standing Single Boyfriend/ Affairs Not Identified Husband/ Partner None Kids Son: N/A Daughter: N/A

She appeared as Lavanya Kashyap in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon in 2011. She additionally labored as Riya Mukherjee in action-crime television sequence named Arjun in 2011.

Aside from that, Sana Makbul labored in Aadat Se Majboor as Riya and in Vish as Dr. Aliya Sanyal.

She additionally labored in numerous Tamil and Telugu movies. In 2014, she labored within the Telugu movie Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya as Samhitha. In 2017, she appeared in two movies; Rangoon and Mama o Chandamama.

In 2009, she appeared in MTV Scooty Teen Diva. It was a actuality present. She was born on thirteenth June 1993 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Sana Makbul is Indian. She is also referred to as Sana Maqbool and Sana Khan.

On the beginning of her profession, she labored with commercial firms and tv exhibits. She additionally gained the title Femina Miss Lovely Smile – 2012. Sana Makbul grew up in Mumbai, and at a really younger age, she determined to work in an Indian cinema.

Sana Makbul studied at Nationwide Faculty. Sana Makbul is single. Let’s see some social media accounts of the favored actress Sana Makbul beneath.

Sana Makbul Instagram:

www.instagram.com/divasana

You Agree Twitter:

twitter.com/SANAKHAN_93′

Just lately, Sana Khan appeared in a video tune named Gallan. Let’s see that video tune beneath.

Let’s see some pics of the actress Sana Makbul.

