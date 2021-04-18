ENTERTAINMENT

Sana Makbul Age, Wiki, Biography, News – All the Details – The Miracle Time

Sana Makbul Age, Wiki, Biography, Information – All of the Particulars.
Sana Makbul Age, Wiki, Biography, Information – All of the Particulars.

She is an Indian mannequin and actress. She appeared in lots of Indian films. She began her profession in performing in 2010.

In 2010, she appeared in an Indian teen drama named Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De as Sara. In 2011, she performed the function of Shefali in Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2. She largely appeared in tv sequence.

Identify Sana Makbul Khan |
Career Actress, Mannequin
Identified For Her portrayal as Samhitha in Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya
Private Life
Date of Delivery 13-Jun-93
Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Age (as in 2020) 27 Years
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Faith Islam
Nationality Indian
Zodiac Signal Most cancers
Sana Makbul Top and Physique Measurements
Top in centimetres- 170 cm
in metres- 1.70 m
in ft inches- 5’7″
in kilogram- 55 Kg
In pounds- 121 lbs
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Darkish Brown
Instructional Qualification
Training Data
Faculty
Faculty/ College Nationwide Faculty
Training Qualification Graduate
Household, Caste, and Extra
Father Not Identified
Mom Not Identified
Brother Not Identified
Sister Not Identified
Sana Makbul Boyfriend, Husband, Affairs, and Extra
Marital Standing Single
Boyfriend/ Affairs Not Identified
Husband/ Partner None
Kids Son: N/A
Daughter: N/A

She appeared as Lavanya Kashyap in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon in 2011. She additionally labored as Riya Mukherjee in action-crime television sequence named Arjun in 2011.

Aside from that, Sana Makbul labored in Aadat Se Majboor as Riya and in Vish as Dr. Aliya Sanyal.

She additionally labored in numerous Tamil and Telugu movies. In 2014, she labored within the Telugu movie Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya as Samhitha. In 2017, she appeared in two movies; Rangoon and Mama o Chandamama.

In 2009, she appeared in MTV Scooty Teen Diva. It was a actuality present. She was born on thirteenth June 1993 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Sana Makbul is Indian. She is also referred to as Sana Maqbool and Sana Khan.

On the beginning of her profession, she labored with commercial firms and tv exhibits. She additionally gained the title Femina Miss Lovely Smile – 2012. Sana Makbul grew up in Mumbai, and at a really younger age, she determined to work in an Indian cinema.

Sana Makbul studied at Nationwide Faculty. Sana Makbul is single. Let’s see some social media accounts of the favored actress Sana Makbul beneath.

Sana Makbul Instagram:

www.instagram.com/divasana

You Agree Twitter:

twitter.com/SANAKHAN_93′

Just lately, Sana Khan appeared in a video tune named Gallan. Let’s see that video tune beneath.

Let’s see some pics of the actress Sana Makbul.

Comply with you

Go to this web site TMT to learn the newest updates and information, and don’t forget so as to add a bookmark to this web site. Keep tuned for the subsequent replace.

