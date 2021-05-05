ENTERTAINMENT

Sanaya Irani opts out of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11

Telly Updates

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is constantly in news, currently for its contestants. The name of confirmed contestants has been out already, but a new buzz is making rounds according to which Sanaya Irani has denied to be a part of the show. Sanaya confirmed the news to Indianexpress.com.

According to another report the decision was mutual between the actor and the makers of the show, though there are still chances that we will see Sanaya in some other season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Another celeb who has opt out of the show is Urvashi Dholakia. Dholakia was also offered the show but she declined the same.

According to a source, Urvashi declined the offer due to the pandemic as she did not want to leave her kids and mother alone.

Meanwhile, the contestants who are still a part of the show are Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, and others. The contestants are all set to fly for Cape Town soon.

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

