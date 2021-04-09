LATEST

Sancho posts risky Tweet as referee controversially rules out Bellingham goal

Avatar
By
Posted on
Jude Bellingham controversially saw his strike ruled out against Man City

Jude Bellingham was left frustrated when he was denied a goal for Borussia Dortmund in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The teenage midfielder thought he had scored in the first half of the Champions League quarter-final first leg as he nicked the ball off goalkeeper Ederson and stroked the ball into an empty net.

Jude Bellingham controversially saw his strike ruled out against Man City

AFP

Jude Bellingham controversially saw his strike ruled out against Man City

Bellingham got a toe to the ball moments before Ederson completed his swing, with the City goalkeeper connecting only with the bottom of the England international’s boot.

But the referee, Ovidiu Hategan, ruled it a foul and as he had blown his whistle before the ball went over the line, the VAR on duty was unable to reverse the decision.

It wasn’t long before ‘robbed’ began trending on Twitter and Dortmund atar Jadon Sancho, who missed the game through injury, reacted with dismay.

He posted the message ‘the ref needs checking’ on his Twitter page alongside a face palm emoji.

Jadon Sancho Tweeted his displeasure whilst watching the game

Jadon Sancho Tweeted his displeasure whilst watching the game

Dortmund, who were trailing 1-0 at the time, went on to lose 2-1 with Phil Foden scoring a later winner for the home side.

Speaking after the game, Bellingham expressed his dismay at the decision.

“I definitely think I won the ball fairly,” Bellingham told BT Sport.

“It’s a bit frustrating at a time when they’ve got so many cameras and so many TVs watching the game that they don’t wait for me to put it in the net and then check it.

“It’s football and it’s life, we have to get on with it, really.

“All I got told was that I got booked and it’s going to be a free-kick for them. I think they should have checked it but apparently I had my studs up, caught the goalie and it was a foul.”

Bellingham was unhappy with the referee for disallowing the goal

Getty

Bellingham was unhappy with the referee for disallowing the goal

Bellingham also posted a picture of the incident on Twitter using the emoji urging people to look, but added the club was ‘still in it’.

Dortmund then posted an image of a dejected Bellingham with defender Mats Hummels, adding: “We play two legs for a reason.”

Dortmund’s interim coach Edin Terzic admitted his side were frustrated by the decision to disallow Bellingham’s goal but refused to dwell on it.

He said: “For me it is not a foul but he blew the whistle straight away. If he would let the ball in, he can go to the screen, have a check and make a decision.

“This is something that annoyed us but this is a game of mistakes. Sometimes it is not the players making the mistakes. We have to accept it and do it better.”

It was not the only controversial decision Hategan made in the first half of the Champions League quarter-final, awarding City a penalty for a high boot by Emre Can on Rodri.

Yet his blushes were spared somewhat by the VAR as replays showed the foot was not only not high, Rodri had also handled the ball, and the decision was overtuned.

The quadruple-chasing Premier League leaders had looked like they would have to settle for a draw at the Etihad Stadium when Marco Reus levelled for the German side six minutes from time at the Etihad Stadium after Kevin De Bruyne’s opener.

But Foden, who had twice tested Dortmund keeper Marwin Hitz in the second half of a controversial encounter, gave City a 2-1 lead going into the second leg when he stuck from close range in the final stages.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
796
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
796
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
776
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
753
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
746
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
745
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
692
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
687
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
634
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
631
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top