Sancho posts risky Tweet as referee controversially rules out Bellingham goal

Jude Bellingham was left frustrated when he was denied a goal for Borussia Dortmund in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The teenage midfielder thought he had scored in the first half of the Champions League quarter-final first leg as he nicked the ball off goalkeeper Ederson and stroked the ball into an empty net.

AFP Jude Bellingham controversially saw his strike ruled out against Man City

Bellingham got a toe to the ball moments before Ederson completed his swing, with the City goalkeeper connecting only with the bottom of the England international’s boot.

But the referee, Ovidiu Hategan, ruled it a foul and as he had blown his whistle before the ball went over the line, the VAR on duty was unable to reverse the decision.

It wasn’t long before ‘robbed’ began trending on Twitter and Dortmund atar Jadon Sancho, who missed the game through injury, reacted with dismay.

He posted the message ‘the ref needs checking’ on his Twitter page alongside a face palm emoji.

Jadon Sancho Tweeted his displeasure whilst watching the game

Dortmund, who were trailing 1-0 at the time, went on to lose 2-1 with Phil Foden scoring a later winner for the home side.

Speaking after the game, Bellingham expressed his dismay at the decision.

“I definitely think I won the ball fairly,” Bellingham told BT Sport.

“It’s a bit frustrating at a time when they’ve got so many cameras and so many TVs watching the game that they don’t wait for me to put it in the net and then check it.

“It’s football and it’s life, we have to get on with it, really.

“All I got told was that I got booked and it’s going to be a free-kick for them. I think they should have checked it but apparently I had my studs up, caught the goalie and it was a foul.”

Getty Bellingham was unhappy with the referee for disallowing the goal

Bellingham also posted a picture of the incident on Twitter using the emoji urging people to look, but added the club was ‘still in it’.

Dortmund then posted an image of a dejected Bellingham with defender Mats Hummels, adding: “We play two legs for a reason.”

Dortmund’s interim coach Edin Terzic admitted his side were frustrated by the decision to disallow Bellingham’s goal but refused to dwell on it.

He said: “For me it is not a foul but he blew the whistle straight away. If he would let the ball in, he can go to the screen, have a check and make a decision.

“This is something that annoyed us but this is a game of mistakes. Sometimes it is not the players making the mistakes. We have to accept it and do it better.”

It was not the only controversial decision Hategan made in the first half of the Champions League quarter-final, awarding City a penalty for a high boot by Emre Can on Rodri.

Yet his blushes were spared somewhat by the VAR as replays showed the foot was not only not high, Rodri had also handled the ball, and the decision was overtuned.

The quadruple-chasing Premier League leaders had looked like they would have to settle for a draw at the Etihad Stadium when Marco Reus levelled for the German side six minutes from time at the Etihad Stadium after Kevin De Bruyne’s opener.

But Foden, who had twice tested Dortmund keeper Marwin Hitz in the second half of a controversial encounter, gave City a 2-1 lead going into the second leg when he stuck from close range in the final stages.