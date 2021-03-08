Sandeep and Pinky absconding: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra Black comedy movie you need to know before watching

Dibakar Banerjee is acting in a black comedy film Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti chopra (Girl in train, Golmaal 3) Sandeep aur pinky faraar The film which is all set to release this March 2021. Here’s everything you need to know before watching Sandeep aur pinky faraar Full movie.

Watch here Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep and Pinky absconding film:

1] Direction and production

The film is directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee and jointly with Varun Grover.

2] cast and crew

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are playing the lead roles, while Pankaj Tripathi, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Archana Puran Singh, Ananya Khare, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amrita Puri and Sheeba Chadha are also playing other supporting roles.

3] Storyline or Movie Plot

The film is the story of a man and woman who represent two completely different Indians. Pinkesh “Pinky” Dahiya (Arjun Kapoor) is a Haryanvi police officer while Sandeep Kaur (Parineeti Chopra) hails from the corporate world. However, they are associated with their mistrust, suspicion and hatred for each other.

4] Video trailer

5] music

The music of this film is composed by Anu Malik and Narendra Chandra. The lyrics are penned by Anu Malik and Dibakar Banerjee.

6] Release day and date

Sandeep and Pinky absconding to be released on film Friday, March 19, 2021 Dramatically. Initially, it was scheduled for release on 20 March 2020, but was postponed until the COVID-19 pandemic was reopened until theaters reopened.

Will it be released online digitally? Unfortunately, there is no official news on the release of the film through online streaming services. It is set to release in theaters only.

7] Movies released on the same day

Mumbai saga (John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Sunil Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal), Zee5’s wife, UFO Movies’ Flight, And DC Comics Zack Snyder’s Justice League The films were also released on the same date.

