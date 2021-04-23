Sandhya and Rithu Manthra are In Danger for this week’s Eviction!

Probably the most sensational and controversial actuality present Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is consistently is on the limelight on account of its controversy created by the individuals, their soiled fights, firey duties, and naturally the love chemistry. Not solely these however the present additionally takes the limelight on account of its eviction. Because the present is within the middle of its tenth week. The seven contestants already get evicted from the present thus far and this week’s eviction would be the eighth eviction of the BBM 3. The strain of the eviction amongst the contestants was clearly proven within the job of Nattukootam.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Outcomes As we speak

The contestants contain in a dirty brawl and the viewers enjoys each little bit of their soiled combat. The open nomination job is essentially the most controversial job of the BB Home which additionally impacts the voting results of the nomination of this week. The 2 contestants who’re within the backside line of this week of the eviction are Sai Vishnu and Sandhya. Soorya can also be within the hazard line however a lot of the eviction risks are mendacity on these two contestants. solely their followers can save them from the eviction of this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Eradicated Contestants

Lekshmi who was evicted on the 14th Day

Michelle was evicted on the twenty first Day

Angel was evicted on the twenty eighth Day

Remya was evicted on the thirty fifth Day

Majiziya was evicted on the 42 Day

Bhagyalakshmi was evicted on the forty eighth Day

Firoz Ok and Sajna was ejected on the 58th Day

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 The six contestants who’re on the nomination checklist for this week:-

Anoop

Soorya Menon

Rithu Manthra

Sandhya manoj

Sai Vishnu

Dimple bhal

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Outcomes This Week Eviction – 23 March 2021

The voting outcomes can be affected by the duty Nattukottam and the efficiency the contestants gave throughout this job so let’s examine the analytical voting consequence:-

Anoop- 29,056 votes

Sandhya Manoj- 23,441 votes

Dimple Bhal- 53,302 votes

Soorya Menon- 37,322 votes

Sai Vishnu- 25,842 votes

Rithu Manthra- 40,115 votes

On the premise of this analytical report, Sai Vishnu and Rithu Manthra have a reasonably excessive probability to go away the present this week however nonetheless, two days are left which implies the outcomes can differ. Within the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness one other loopy efficiency of the contestants. The contestants can be seen having fun with the duties and pulling the legs of one another throughout the job. Watch this enjoyable and frolic act of the contestants of the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 on the Asianet at 9:30 PM and the above result’s primarily based on the analytical report back to know the precise particulars simply keep tuned with us and we are going to again quickly, Until then preserve studying our different articles on our web site.