Sandhya Comes & Get Angry

Right here we’re again with the written replace of the Colours Television serial named “Choti Sardarni”. The episode begins with an elder one that thinks that Sandhya and Sarab are married and blessed them as a pair however quickly Sarab tells her that they each aren’t husband-wife. Kulwant sees all the things and thinks about how Sandhya is caring for the children. She goes in entrance of Meher’s body and says that she goes to decide and hoping that she is together with her in that call. Within the hospital, the Nurse is making an attempt to make Meher bear in mind her title and her household however she is unable to recollect something.

On the opposite aspect, Seher asks Sarab to have meals and served her. She says to him if she supplied him meals then God will bless her. Harleen questions her that from when she is studying all this. Karan tells them that Sandhya is the one who’s giving these values to him as Meher asks her to do the identical. Kulwant listened to Meher’s voice when Sandhya was serving the meals to her. She understands that Meher is together with her in her determination. Meher got here into her senses and a chile got here to her and tells her about his stomachache.

Harleen involves Kulwant and says to her if she is stress about one thing as she sees her pondering one thing. She tells her that she is considering his son Sarab and his child’s future. She says to her that how they’ll stay their life alone. She asks her to see the children and Sandhya. Harleen understands what she needs to say and tells her that how she will assume this. After that, Sarab’s get together members come to him and handovers him their resignation letters. They are saying to him that they don’t need to work with him anymore.

Sandhya comes there and get indignant at them and says that they're placing these allegations on Sarab that are proved but. She says to them that he's not saying something, it doesn't imply that he's accused. He's silent for his household and their security. Celebration members realise their mistake and apologize to him. Harleen says to Kulwant that Sarab is not going to agree together with her. The hospital employees tries to steal Meher's physique components.