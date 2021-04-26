ENTERTAINMENT

Sandhya Comes & Get Angry

Avatar
By
Posted on
Sandhya Comes & Get Angry

Right here we’re again with the written replace of the Colours Television serial named “Choti Sardarni”. The episode begins with an elder one that thinks that Sandhya and Sarab are married and blessed them as a pair however quickly Sarab tells her that they each aren’t husband-wife. Kulwant sees all the things and thinks about how Sandhya is caring for the children. She goes in entrance of Meher’s body and says that she goes to decide and hoping that she is together with her in that call. Within the hospital, the Nurse is making an attempt to make Meher bear in mind her title and her household however she is unable to recollect something.

On the opposite aspect, Seher asks Sarab to have meals and served her. She says to him if she supplied him meals then God will bless her. Harleen questions her that from when she is studying all this. Karan tells them that Sandhya is the one who’s giving these values to him as Meher asks her to do the identical. Kulwant listened to Meher’s voice when Sandhya was serving the meals to her. She understands that Meher is together with her in her determination. Meher got here into her senses and a chile got here to her and tells her about his stomachache.

Harleen involves Kulwant and says to her if she is stress about one thing as she sees her pondering one thing. She tells her that she is considering his son Sarab and his child’s future. She says to her that how they’ll stay their life alone. She asks her to see the children and Sandhya. Harleen understands what she needs to say and tells her that how she will assume this. After that, Sarab’s get together members come to him and handovers him their resignation letters. They are saying to him that they don’t need to work with him anymore.

Sandhya comes there and get indignant at them and says that they’re placing these allegations on Sarab that are proved but. She says to them that he’s not saying something, it doesn’t imply that he’s accused. He’s silent for his household and their security. Celebration members realise their mistake and apologize to him. Harleen says to Kulwant that Sarab is not going to agree together with her. The hospital employees tries to steal Meher’s physique components. Don’t overlook to look at the episode of “Choti Sardarni” on Colours at 07:30 PM. Keep related with us for additional updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
59
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
57
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
53
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
51
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
51
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top