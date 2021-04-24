Sandhya Is In The Danger Zone This Week!

Seize all the main points of tonight’s episode of your favourite present “Bigg Boss Malayalam 3” on 24 April 2021. Tonight is the Weekend Ka Vaar episode wherein we shall be going to see how Mohanlla will going to bach on the inmates on their conduct which they used with one another in your complete week. The weekend episode is the particular episode as everyone knows it’s host the beloved actor Mohanlla and he tries to make each inmate about their errors.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination

He first begins the entire state of affairs with the errors performed by the housemates one after the other, then he makes use of to make them depend what number of occasions they had been repeated this dangerous conduct with one another. Whereas he warns that that is the final time he’s sparing every considered one of them else from the following time if this conduct repeats then that inmate has to go away the home on the spot. Later all of the housemates apologize to him for his or her impolite conduct and actions.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, week 10 voting outcomes of 24 April 2021:-

Anoop – 17%

Rithu Manthra – 14%

Dimple Bhal – 21%

Soorya – 17%

Sai Vishnu – 20%

Sandhya – 12%

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, week 10 nomination listing 24 April 2021:-

Anoop

Dimple bhal

Rithu Manthra

Sai Vishnu

Soorya Menon

Sandhya manoj

Contestants within the secure zone:-

As per the voting outcomes of nominated contestants, we will say that Dimphal Bhal is within the secure zone and she will keep within the sport longer as she has an enormous fan base as she carries the best votes among the many remainder of the nominated housemates. One other identify is Sai Vishnu who can also be within the secure zone holding the second place within the voting listing.

Contestants within the hazard zone:-

There are two names highlighting within the hazard zone as per the voting consequence analytics. Ritu Manthra and Sandhya are the 2 inmates who’re within the hazard zone and have extra possibilities to get evicted this weekend from the home.

Anticipated inmate to get evicted this weekend:-

Sandhya is on the backside of the voting listing and he or she would possibly face the eviction on Sunday. Eviction is probably the most heartbreaking a part of the present which fetches unhappiness in the home together with the followers. Properly, it yer to be confirmed and for this, you need to watch the episode on Asianet and on the OTT Platform Hotstar.