Sandhya Manoj (Bigg Boss) Wiki, Biography, Age, Cinema, Picture

Sandhya Manoj is a social media influencer, yoga trainer, dancer and artist. She was well trained in Odissi dance and Bharatanatyam. She demonstrated her dancing skills in several stage shows. He is a part of Mansha Yoga School. It is an award-winning yoga school founded by her husband. He made his debut on the small screen through the channel Jaihind News Kerala (2017). In 2021, he had the opportunity to enter Mohanlal’s famous game show as a contestant Big boss malayalam s3.

Sandhya Manoj Biography

Name Sandhya manoj
Real Name Sandhya manoj
Surname evening
The business Dancer, musician, yoga teacher, model and YouTuber
Date of birth 1 August 1979
Ages 42 (until 2021)
Zodiac sign Leo
family husband: Kunjanmenon
Mother: Black slave (dancer)
brother: Sanjiv Das
marital status married
Case / lover Still to be updated
husband Manoj Kaimal (Yoga Expert)
children son: Siddharth manoj
daughter: Shivani Manoj
religion Hindu
educational qualification graduate
school Saudi Arabian School
College College in india
Hobby Listen to music, travel and dance
birth place Kuwait City, Kuwait
Hometown Kuwait City, Kuwait
Current City Petaling Jaya, Malaysia
the nationality Malaysian

Official social profile of Sandhya Manoj

facebook.com/sandhyamanoj99

twitter.com/SandhyaManoj99

instagram.com/sandhyamanoj

youtube.com/user/sandhyamanoj1999

Interesting facts about Sandhya Manoj

  • With the help of Parvati Narayana Swamy, she started dancing practice even during her childhood days.
  • The 42-year-old is a social worker, called an NGO Malaysian Abbey Association.
  • She endorses several brands on her Instagram account.
  • In February 2020, Sandhya and her husband earned a prestigious award Best Yoga School.

Sandhya Manoj Images

Take a look at the latest pictures of Sandhya Manoj,

thank you for coming Newsbag.

