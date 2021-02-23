Sandhya Manoj (Bigg Boss) Wiki, Biography, Age, Cinema, Picture

Sandhya Manoj is a social media influencer, yoga trainer, dancer and artist. She was well trained in Odissi dance and Bharatanatyam. She demonstrated her dancing skills in several stage shows. He is a part of Mansha Yoga School. It is an award-winning yoga school founded by her husband. He made his debut on the small screen through the channel Jaihind News Kerala (2017). In 2021, he had the opportunity to enter Mohanlal’s famous game show as a contestant Big boss malayalam s3.

Sandhya Manoj Biography

Name Sandhya manoj Real Name Sandhya manoj Surname evening The business Dancer, musician, yoga teacher, model and YouTuber Date of birth 1 August 1979 Ages 42 (until 2021) Zodiac sign Leo family husband: Kunjanmenon

Mother: Black slave (dancer)

brother: Sanjiv Das marital status married Case / lover Still to be updated husband Manoj Kaimal (Yoga Expert) children son: Siddharth manoj

daughter: Shivani Manoj religion Hindu educational qualification graduate school Saudi Arabian School College College in india Hobby Listen to music, travel and dance birth place Kuwait City, Kuwait Hometown Kuwait City, Kuwait Current City Petaling Jaya, Malaysia the nationality Malaysian

Interesting facts about Sandhya Manoj

With the help of Parvati Narayana Swamy, she started dancing practice even during her childhood days.

The 42-year-old is a social worker, called an NGO Malaysian Abbey Association .

. She endorses several brands on her Instagram account.

In February 2020, Sandhya and her husband earned a prestigious award Best Yoga School.

