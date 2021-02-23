Sandhya Manoj (Bigg Boss) Wiki, Biography, Age, Cinema, Picture

Sandhya Manoj is a social media influencer, yoga trainer, dancer and artist. She was well trained in Odissi dance and Bharatanatyam. She demonstrated her dancing skills in several stage shows. He is a part of Mansha Yoga School. It is an award-winning yoga school founded by her husband. He made his debut on the small screen through the channel Jaihind News Kerala (2017). In 2021, he had the opportunity to enter Mohanlal’s famous game show as a contestant Big boss malayalam s3.
Sandhya Manoj Biography
|Name
|Sandhya manoj
|Real Name
|Sandhya manoj
|Surname
|evening
|The business
|Dancer, musician, yoga teacher, model and YouTuber
|Date of birth
|1 August 1979
|Ages
|42 (until 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|family
|husband: Kunjanmenon
Mother: Black slave (dancer)
brother: Sanjiv Das
|marital status
|married
|Case / lover
|Still to be updated
|husband
|Manoj Kaimal (Yoga Expert)
|children
|son: Siddharth manoj
daughter: Shivani Manoj
|religion
|Hindu
|educational qualification
|graduate
|school
|Saudi Arabian School
|College
|College in india
|Hobby
|Listen to music, travel and dance
|birth place
|Kuwait City, Kuwait
|Hometown
|Kuwait City, Kuwait
|Current City
|Petaling Jaya, Malaysia
|the nationality
|Malaysian
Official social profile of Sandhya Manoj
facebook.com/sandhyamanoj99
twitter.com/SandhyaManoj99
instagram.com/sandhyamanoj
youtube.com/user/sandhyamanoj1999
Interesting facts about Sandhya Manoj
- With the help of Parvati Narayana Swamy, she started dancing practice even during her childhood days.
- The 42-year-old is a social worker, called an NGO Malaysian Abbey Association.
- She endorses several brands on her Instagram account.
- In February 2020, Sandhya and her husband earned a prestigious award Best Yoga School.
Tv show list
Movies list
Still to be updated
Sandhya Manoj Images
Take a look at the latest pictures of Sandhya Manoj,
