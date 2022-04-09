Sandy Lyle likely to be black at next year’s Masters tournament

Augusta, Ga. – As Dustin Johnson, Colin Morikawa And Billy Horschel Being added to the first-tee standard on Friday morning at Augusta National Golf Club, a pair of 20-somethings broke off the rope line and began running aimlessly toward the 10th hole. Presumably, in their first Masters tournament, the two patrons were soon followed by some volunteers holding the ropes and clearing the way for the first group of the day, making the turn.

“Is this a tea box?” One of the boys asked his friend.

“Yeah, I think so,” replied the other. “Some golfers are coming here soon.”

He was partially right. While 6-foot-5 Stewart Hegstad, impeccably outfitted with gear from the Pro Shop, was quickly coming into view, …