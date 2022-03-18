Sangram Singh Announces Marriage With Girlfriend Payal Rohatgi During Lock Upp Show

Holi A day before Wrestler Sangram Singh has announced his and Payal Rohatgi’s marriage, Sangram has also given the due date on which date he will marry Payal. Although Payal is locked in Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’ for a while, she may not be aware of this good news, but whenever Payal comes out, it is obvious that there will be no limit to her happiness after hearing this news because Payal is married to Sangram for years. looking forward to doing.

Sangram has announced his marriage through Twitter. Wrestler wrote in his tweet, ‘Payal is a very nice girl. We are both the same, every couple should think and live as they should. We had planned to get married in March, but due to their work commitments, we will get married in July, around my birthday. God bless all’. This tweet of Sangram is going viral on social media.

Payal’s cry was not seen from Sangram…

Announcing his marriage, Sangram has retweeted a video in which Payal is seen crying badly. In the video, Payal says, ‘I have been engaged for a long time… I want to marry Sangram. People say she is a Jat… People say a woman should do this, a woman should do that. I change myself. Sangram is not Joru’s slave and Payal is not his footwear. We are alike.’ However, at the end of the video, Payal looks cool and Karanvir is seen talking to the one with whom the actress had a fight. View video.