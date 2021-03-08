ENTERTAINMENT

Sanjana Ganesan Wiki, Biography, Age, Pictures, Family

Sanjana Ganesan is a Mumbai-based media personality, model and former software engineer. She works as a sports presenter and reporter Star sports Channel. She has hosted many shows like IPL, ICC Cricket Tech Cup 2019, Nightclub, Equal number And Vodafone Badminton Premier League. She is one of 24 contestants on the pageant show Femina Miss India 2014. As a model, she posed for P1 Flash Car Charger, Beauty company , Wild vitamin p, Adi, Sanjana has over 90K followers on Instagram.

Sanjana Ganesan Biography

Name Sanjana Ganesan
Real Name Sanjana Ganesan
Surname Sanjana
The business Indian anchors and models
Date of birth 20 September 1984
Ages 30 (till 2019)
Zodiac sign Still to be updated
family husband: Still to be updated
The mother: advocate
marital status Single
Case / lover No
husband No
children No
religion Hindu
educational qualification school: The Bishop School, Pune
CollegeDegree: B. Tech (Computer Science)
Symbiosis International University, Pune
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
Hobby Makeup, Body Workout and Travel
birth place Pune, Maharashtra, India
Hometown Pune, Maharashtra, India
Current City London, United Kingdom
the nationality Indian

Interesting facts about Sanjana Ganesan

  • Prior to anchoring, Sanjana worked as a software engineer at ADP Dealer Services, Pune.
  • She did a three-month internship with Larsen & Toubro Infotech which is based in Mumbai.
  • Sanjana officially became the grand 2013 title winner by defending 15 of her co-contestants.
  • Sanjana Ganesan is one of the gold medal winning students of Symbiosis International University, Pune.
  • She is a contestant on the reality game show Splitsvilla Season 7 and unfortunately, she should have left the game due to injury.
  • In 2018, she appeared in TEDx Talks.
  • She has also appeared on the Youtube channel Divyanshu Damani.
  • She joined the anti-tobacco movement through EMDI SWAT 2017.
  • He is an animal lover and fitness freak.
  • Sanjana loves watching Ranveer Singh movies.

Sanjana Ganesan Images

See the latest pictures of Sanjana Ganesan,

