Sanjana Ganesan Wiki, Biography, Age, Pictures, Family

Sanjana Ganesan is a Mumbai-based media personality, model and former software engineer. She works as a sports presenter and reporter Star sports Channel. She has hosted many shows like IPL, ICC Cricket Tech Cup 2019, Nightclub, Equal number And Vodafone Badminton Premier League. She is one of 24 contestants on the pageant show Femina Miss India 2014. As a model, she posed for P1 Flash Car Charger, Beauty company , Wild vitamin p, Adi, Sanjana has over 90K followers on Instagram.
Sanjana Ganesan Biography
|Name
|Sanjana Ganesan
|Real Name
|Sanjana Ganesan
|Surname
|Sanjana
|The business
|Indian anchors and models
|Date of birth
|20 September 1984
|Ages
|30 (till 2019)
|Zodiac sign
|Still to be updated
|family
|husband: Still to be updated
The mother: advocate
|marital status
|Single
|Case / lover
|No
|husband
|No
|children
|No
|religion
|Hindu
|educational qualification
|school: The Bishop School, Pune
CollegeDegree: B. Tech (Computer Science)
Symbiosis International University, Pune
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
|Hobby
|Makeup, Body Workout and Travel
|birth place
|Pune, Maharashtra, India
|Hometown
|Pune, Maharashtra, India
|Current City
|London, United Kingdom
|the nationality
|Indian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sanjanaganesan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SanjanaGanesan
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sanjanaganesan
Interesting facts about Sanjana Ganesan
- Prior to anchoring, Sanjana worked as a software engineer at ADP Dealer Services, Pune.
- She did a three-month internship with Larsen & Toubro Infotech which is based in Mumbai.
- Sanjana officially became the grand 2013 title winner by defending 15 of her co-contestants.
- Sanjana Ganesan is one of the gold medal winning students of Symbiosis International University, Pune.
- She is a contestant on the reality game show Splitsvilla Season 7 and unfortunately, she should have left the game due to injury.
- In 2018, she appeared in TEDx Talks.
- She has also appeared on the Youtube channel Divyanshu Damani.
- She joined the anti-tobacco movement through EMDI SWAT 2017.
- He is an animal lover and fitness freak.
- Sanjana loves watching Ranveer Singh movies.
Sanjana Ganesan Images
See the latest pictures of Sanjana Ganesan,
