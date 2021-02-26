Sanjana Sanghi has the headline Streak Prequel ‘Munjha’



Dinesh Vijan has started working on his much awaited dream project of creating a horror universe. The universe, which will begin with the film ‘Stree’ starring Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, will feature three more films. ‘Munjha’ is one of those three films and probably the most important. This is because Munjha is called the prequel to the blockbuster ‘Stree’. And to play the lead role in ‘ha munjha’, Sanjana Sanghi has played the role of producers.

The last time the actress acted Dil bechara With the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress received positive reviews for her performance in the film. While ‘Munjha’ is probably going to come in the horror comedy genre, Sanghi has also done films in the comedy genre. The role was reportedly offered for Alia Bhatt as well, but she was not keen on doing the film due to the many heroines in the universe.

Talking of horror-poetry of Dinesh Vijan, other films with Munjha and Stree have already been announced. ‘Roohi’ is scheduled to come on 11 March 2021. The film stars Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Another film in horror-poetry is Varun Dhawan and I say work Starrer ‘Bediya’ which is going to come in 2022.

Only ‘Munjha’ will have some direct relationship with Stree and the remaining two films are going to be standalone features sharing the same world. But this does not mean that ‘Munjha’ will be only a prequel, it will really have its own identity and complexity like any other film.

The basic idea behind making standalone films with various main characters is to introduce them to the audience. Vijan is already planning to familiarize the characters’ story so that when all the characters cross paths with each other at some point in the future, it will not come out of the blue.

In Andhadhun, Yogesh Chandekar – Assistant Director of Sriram Raghavan will work in ‘Munjha’. The screenplay of the film is written by Yogesh himself and Amar Kaushik will serve as creative producer. Kaushik had previously directed Stree and is now working on the wolf.