Sanjay Dutt Dutt celebrating Eid with family in Dubai

Who does not know Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt today. Sanjay has millions of fans who love him very much and Sanjay is also very happy to his fans from his pictures to his films. Sanjay Dutt is currently in Dubai with his wife Manyata Dutt and both children. Everyone is enjoying here. Yes, in fact Manyata has now shared some pictures from here. You can see this Bollywood star couple celebrating Eid with their children.

In fact, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt shared the details of Eid celebrations at her house with fans. You can see the whole family in these pictures. Actually, Bollywood film star Sanjay Dutt has celebrated Eid with the family at his home in Dubai. In a photo on the occasion of Eid, Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt are wearing white traditional clothes.

During this time, his children Shaharan and Ikra are seen in a matching outfit in baby pink color. You can see Manyata Dutt clicked a beautiful picture of her and called the fans Eid Mubarak. The same Manyata Dutt also shared a picture of a very cute cake with Eid Mubarak, along with Eid’s moon. Manyata Dutt has also given a glimpse of the cupcake and it shows that the family is celebrating Eid.