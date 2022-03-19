ENTERTAINMENT

Sanjay dutt starrer Film Torbaaz director Girish Malik’s son dies after falling from fifth floor vchr | Film Torbaaz director Girish Malik’s son dies after falling from the fifth floor

Posted on

new Delhi : Girish Malik’s son Death: Girish Malik, the director of Sanjay Dutt starrer film Torbaaz, was given a never-forgettable sorrow this Holi. Girish’s 17-year-old son Manan died after falling from the fifth floor of the building at around 5 pm on Friday.

After getting information about the incident, the entire Bollywood industry was shocked. Manan jumped from the building or something else, till the time of writing the news, the real reason of the incident could not be known.

Manan lived in the wing of a building named Oberoi Spring in Andheri. On Friday, he had gone to play Holi with friends and returned home in the afternoon. Manan was taken to Kokilaben Hospital in a bleeding condition, but could not be saved. Girish’s partner Puneet Singh in Torbaaz confirmed the incident. However, when asked, he said – he cannot tell anything exactly, how all this happened after all?

Producer of the film Torbaaz, Rahul Mitra said, Sanjay Dutt and I are shocked by Manan’s death. He said, “I met Manan twice during the making of Torbaaz and found him to be a very talented boy. May God give strength to Girish and the entire family to overcome this irreparable loss.

