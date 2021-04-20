LATEST

Sanjay Finds Out About Vikram’s Marriage

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Written Update 20th April 2021 Episode: Sanjay Finds Out About Vikram's Marriage



Apna Time Bhi Aayega’s episode begins with Jai’s brother. He telephones Veer and asks concerning the ransom cash. Veer tells him that he organized the cash by some means. He asks the situation the place he can provide him the cash. The kidnapper tells him that he’ll quickly inform him about the identical. On one other facet, Jai asks Veer for water. The latter recollects how he had handled Rani when she had requested for water. Birju goes to deliver the water however Veer stops him halfway. Veer himself goes to deliver water and drinks in entrance of Jai.

Again at Veer’s place, Rajeshwari is seen as frightened. Sanjay comes there and thinks if he ought to inform her what Kiara had stated to him or not. He decides to blurt it out. In the meantime, Kiara comes and says that she wants to speak to Rani Sa. The latter says that she is going to discuss to Sanjay first as he has one thing necessary to say. Kiara solutions that she desires to inform her one thing very pressing and tells her how Rani bought kidnapped by Jai and Nandini. Rajeshwari goes shocked after processing what she simply heard.

One other facet, Veer and Birju miss Rani. Birju tells Veer that he by no means had a nasty time with Rani and the way the latter enjoys Samosa with Chutney. Veer smiles and says that identical to Chutney, she stuffed colors in his life both. Birju provides additional that Rani was generally known as a lioness of their village. Veer agrees and says that he at all times underestimated her however she proved him improper and now she has grow to be the power.

They each recall the memorable moments spent along with her and will get decided to seek out her out quickly. Whereas, Sanjay finds out about Vikram’s marriage with Kiara. He confronts him relating to the identical. Sanjay will get shocked that he came upon. He tries to defend saying that it was nothing however a mistake that occurred after they each had been drunk. Sanjay explains to him that marriage is taken into account a sacred factor and you’ll’t simply faux to not settle for it.

Vikram talks to Kiara about it who stays unbothered about it and tells him that she doesn’t care a lot concerning the marriage ceremony. Within the upcoming episode of Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Rajeshwari will ask Veer to vow her that he’ll quickly deliver Rani. On one other facet, Veer provides cash to the goons. After taking the cash, the kidnapper refuses to return Rani and calls for more cash. Veer will get extraordinarily offended. In the meantime, the police arrive on the location. Comply with our website for extra updates.

