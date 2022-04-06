Sanjay Raut: ED attaches properties of Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife, aide in laundering case | India News

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing a money laundering case involving a 10-acre redevelopment project in Goregaon has provisionally attached a flat in Mumbai owned by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha and eight other land parcels jointly owned by her and another businessman’s wife in Alibaug, collectively valued at Rs 11 crore.

The agency has also claimed that Sanjay Raut’s close associate Pravin Raut, now in judicial custody, had received Rs 100 crore from Rakesh Wadhawan of HDIL in 2010.

“Even if a single allegation is proven, I will quit politics and public life and donate all my property to the BJP,” Raut claimed. Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray described the ED’s action as “vindictive politics”.

The attachment stems from the…