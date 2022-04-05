Sanjay Raut: ED attaches Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s relative’s flat, land in 1,034-crore land scam case | Mumbai News

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat at Dadar of Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in a money laundering case connected to the redevelopment fraud of Patra Chawl in Goregaon West in Mumbai.

The ED also attached properties worth around Rs 9 crore of Sanjay Raut’s friend Pravin Raut in the case.

Earlier the ED had arrested Pravin Raut in the case and he is in jail custody.

A press release issued by the ED on Tuesday stated that it has attached immovable properties collectively worth Rs 11.15 crore under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case relating to irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl Project at Goregaon, Mumbai by Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd.

The attached…