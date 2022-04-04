Sanjay Raut hits out at Raj Thackeray: Speech scripted, sponsored by BJP

Hitting out at MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his recent remarks, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Thackeray’s speech was “scripted and sponsored by BJP” and the state government was capable of dealing with the issue of loudspeakers.

“The BJP’s loudspeaker was playing in Shivaji Park yesterday. It was scripted and sponsored by the BJP,” said Raut while speaking to mediapersons.

Speaking at a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Saturday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had raised the issue of loudspeakers playing in mosques, and claimed that Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had betrayed the BJP and voters for the CM’s post.

“Metro and some other projects were inaugurated on Saturday. Also, he should have welcomed Marathi Bhasha Bhavan. Such a big thing…