Sanjay Raut, the catalyst for Sena-BJP split, wears many hats | Mumbai news

Journalists rarely have the privilege of being the story. However, journalist-turned-politician Sanjay Raut is one of the few who has made the transition from being a news reporter to a newsmaker.

Astute watchers of Maharashtra politics claim the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action against the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP does not come as a surprise. Leaders from Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress admit Raut was among the primary catalysts in the formation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which resulted in a decisive break between Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Raut, 61, who hails from Choundi village near Alibag in Raigad district, started working in the circulation and marketing departments of the Indian Express group in the 1980s. He…