LATEST

Sanju Samson said even after seeing Chris Morris four sixes, I never take that single

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

On April 15 within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Delhi Capitals suffered a three-wicket defeat towards the Rajasthan Royals. For the Rajasthan Royals, Chris Morris scored 36 not out off 18 balls and led the group to victory with a six. Chris Morris hit 4 sixes throughout his innings and snatched victory from the jaws of Delhi Capitals. After the match, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was requested in regards to the resolution to not give Chris Morris a strike on the final ball through the match towards Punjab Kings, he mentioned that if he performs that match even 100 instances, then not a single Would have taken.

Dhawan left Rahul behind, huff and vox turn out to be purple cap contenders

Sanju Samson had a superb innings of 119 towards Punjab Kings. A win on the final two balls required 5 runs, an opportunity to take a single off the fifth ball, however Samson didn’t achieve this and gave Morris a strike. The best way Morris batted towards the Delhi Capitals has as soon as once more sparked debate as as to whether it was Samson’s proper resolution. Samson mentioned, ‘I all the time sit and assessment my recreation. Even when I play that match 100 instances, I do not take that single. ‘

Rajasthan gained by Maurice’s fast innings, beat Delhi by 3 wickets

Samson mentioned that he was discovering it troublesome to win after shedding 5 wickets for 42 runs. Samson mentioned, ‘To be sincere, after shedding 5 wickets for 40 runs, I assumed it might be troublesome now. We had David Miller and Chris Maurice however I assumed it might be troublesome. I used to be sitting inside and praying that Maurice kill you for a six and a half. ‘

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
19
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
19
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top