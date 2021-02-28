Sankranti 2022: Clash of Pawan, Prabhas and Mahesh – TheMiracleTech

The 2022 Sankranti season is getting bigger than ever in the history of Tollywood. Three big stars are going to clash at the box office. They are superstar Mahesh Babu, power star Pawan Kalyan and rebel star Prabhas.

Mahesh is currently working on the film Sarkaru Vari Pata. The first schedule was recently wrapped in Dubai. The makers of this film have already announced that the film will hit the screens during the Sankranti festival next year. Now, Pawan and Prabhas joined the race.

Some time ago, it was announced that Pawan Kalyan’s period drama, which is being directed by Krish, will also hit theaters in the same season. Even Prabhas and Prashant Neel’s Salar are getting hit on screen at the same time. If these three films release as planned, then we can struggle heavily at the box office.

All three heroes enjoy huge stardom and there will be huge crowds in theaters to be sure. Meanwhile, fans are hooked up to these announcements and have already begun to wait for Pongal’s season.

