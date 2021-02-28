ENTERTAINMENT

Sankranti 2022: Clash of Pawan, Prabhas and Mahesh – TheMiracleTech

Posted on

The 2022 Sankranti season is getting bigger than ever in the history of Tollywood. Three big stars are going to clash at the box office. They are superstar Mahesh Babu, power star Pawan Kalyan and rebel star Prabhas.

Mahesh is currently working on the film Sarkaru Vari Pata. The first schedule was recently wrapped in Dubai. The makers of this film have already announced that the film will hit the screens during the Sankranti festival next year. Now, Pawan and Prabhas joined the race.

Some time ago, it was announced that Pawan Kalyan’s period drama, which is being directed by Krish, will also hit theaters in the same season. Even Prabhas and Prashant Neel’s Salar are getting hit on screen at the same time. If these three films release as planned, then we can struggle heavily at the box office.

All three heroes enjoy huge stardom and there will be huge crowds in theaters to be sure. Meanwhile, fans are hooked up to these announcements and have already begun to wait for Pongal’s season.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
915
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
841
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
735
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
699
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
692
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
670
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });