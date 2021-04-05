Santanu Hazarika (Shruti Haasan’s Boyfriend) Wiki, Age, Girlfriend, Family, Biography & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Santanu Hazarika childhood image

Santanu Hazarika is a doodle artist and an illustrator based in Delhi.  Santanu Hazarika is the boyfriend of Indian actress Shruti Haasan. Read details about Santanu Hazarika Wiki, Biography, Age, Wife, Girlfriend, Height, Instagram, Career, Body Measurement, Family & more.

Contents hide
1 Biography/ Wiki
2 Height, Weight, Physical Appearance
3 Family & Wife
4 Career
5 Tattoo
6 Some Interesting Facts About Santanu Hazarika
7 Social Media Presence

Biography/ Wiki

Santanu Hazarika was born on 1 April 1991 in Guwahati, Assam, India.  His zodiac sign is Aries. He completed his schooling from Maria’s Public School, Guwahati.  Santanu Hazarika started his career after dropping out of his engineering course at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

Santanu Hazarika childhood image

Height, Weight, Physical Appearance

Santanu Hazarika Ethnicity is Indian and he has black eyes and black hair. His height is 5′ 10″ and his weight is 65 kg.

Santanu Hazarika

Family & Wife

Santanu Hazarika belongs to a Hindu Family. His father’s name is Ramen Hazarika and his mother’s name is Mili Hazarika. He has one younger brother named Partha Hazarika.

Santanu Hazarika with his family

Santanu Hazarika parents

Santanu Hazarika with his parents

On 27 January 2021, Shruti Haasan’s 35th birthday, he shared a picture of himself with Shruti Haasan. On several occasions, Shruti and Santanu were spotted together in Mumbai. Santanu, on his Instagram page, shared an adorable photo with Shruti Haasan from her midnight birthday bash. In the photo, he can be seen hugging Shruti as they both twin in black. Sharing the photo, Santanu wrote, “Happy birthday (sic),” with a black heart emoticon.

Santanu Hazarika with Shruti Haasan

Career

Hazarika’s destiny came in 2014, when one of his friends tagged him on a social media post announcing a global doodling competition in South Africa. Then 23 years old, the Assamese lad’s entry — themed on Hinduism drawn into the given blank, white Taj Mahal — won both the national competition as well as the title of World Doodling Champion.

Santanu Hazarika World Doodling Champion

Santanu Hazarika is a founder of ‘Dilate Ink.’ Later, he worked as an artist in ‘Zoomcar’ at Kolkata, West Bengal. Currently, he is working as a Graphic Designer.

Tattoo

Santanu Hazarika tattoo

Some Interesting Facts About Santanu Hazarika

  • He was born and bought up in Guwahati, Assam.
  • Santanu Hazarika is often seen smoking with her close friends.

Santanu Hazarika smoking

  • Santanu Hazarika S hobbies include swimming and traveling.
  • Santanu Hazarika is an avid dog lover and keeps sharing his pictures with dogs on his social media accounts.

Santanu Hazarika with his pet dog

Bio / Wiki
Real Name Santanu Kaushik Hazarika
Nickname Santa
Profession Doodle artist
Famous For Being the boyfriend of Shruti Haasan
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters- 177 cm
in meters- 1.77 m
in feet inches- 5’ 10”
Personal Life
Date of Birth 1 April 1991
Day of Birth Monday
Age (as in 2021) 30 Years
Birthplace Guwahati, Assam
Zodiac sign Aries
Nationality Indian
Hometown Guwahati, Assam
School Maria’s Public School, Guwahati
College/University SRM Institute of Science and Technology.
Educational Qualification Engineering dropout
Religion Hinduism
Family Father- Ramen Hazarika (Businessman)
Mother- Mili hazarika
Brother- Partha Hazarika
Sister- N/A
Relationships & More
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Girlfriends Shruti Haasan

Social Media Presence

👤 Facebook ➡️ Santanu Hazarika

📱Instagram ➡️ Santanu Hazarika

📜 Twitter ➡️ Santanu Hazarika

🌐 Wikipedia ➡️ Santanu Hazarika

