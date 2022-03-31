Santi Maratia starts a collection for Argentina’s run over in Mexico

Arias and Staco were violently thrashed by a police car while riding a rented motorcycle at the corner of 20th Avenue and North 8th Street. This happened last Saturday.

Both were seriously injured. Luz (28-years-old) had his leg amputated and remained unconscious until Wednesday afternoon. While Darien (27) is in intensive care with a tracheostomy. The two planned to return home this Saturday; Now he will return alone.

“They crushed them and they went flying in the air. Darian was unconscious and had to be referred to a private clinic immediately,” Darian’s sister Stephanie explained to Telefe. Both the youths are residents of Buenos Aires city of Bahia Blanca.

Boy has serious complications:…