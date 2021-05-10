Santoli’s Monday market notes: Pressure returns on tech stocks – CNBC

Traders on the floor of the NYSE.
Source: NYSE
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC’s senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- Friday’s bounce in tech looking like a reprieve and not a pardon. High pressure and low conviction in growth names continues, but the clockwork bid in cyclical beneficiaries still holding the broad market pretty harmless near record highs. It doesn’t always work so neatly and fit so well into a popular recovery narrative, but for now it is.