Santoli’s Tuesday market notes: ‘Tech days’ take a turn as growth stocks bounce – CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC’s senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- The market looking comfortably indecisive in the current trading range. The air-pocket-bounce-regroup-wait-and-see pattern of bull-market pullbacks would appear to be underway. The S&P 500 has spent the past week in a benign sort of limbo, between the short-term uptrend line (20-day average) and slower-moving 50-day, from which it bounced hard last week.