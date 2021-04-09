LATEST

Santos Escobar beats Jordan Devlin to become undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion | The SportsRush

Santos Escobar beats Jordan Devlin to become undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion

Santos Escobar beats Jordan Devlin to become undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion in the opening bout of TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night two.

NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night two opened with an exciting encounter between  both the cruiserweight champions, Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin. It was a high octane fight that saw both men pull of offenses with high intensity.

Also read: Raquel Gonzalez crowned NXT Women’s Champion at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

The battle to become the unchallenged king of the cruiserweights was not easy for either men but it was espescially tougher for Devlin who also had to contend with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza in the sidelines. In the end, it proved to be too much for the Irish Ace, who went down to his opponent after a hard fought battle.

Santos Escobar beats Jordan Devlin to become undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion

Devlin was originally the NXT Cruiserweight Champion. However, travel restrictions due to the pandemic kept him away from the show. Escobar won the Interim Championship last year in June and has held on to it since. With Devlin allowed to return last month, the pair have been feuding over who is the real champion.

The argument was scheduled to be settled in a ladder match and what a match it was. Just when Devlin seemed to be on top both Wilde and Mendoza ran an interference to regain momentum for their leader. Devlin managed to overcome the odds and almost won the match. However, a headbutt by Escobar sent him tumbling down from the top. The interim champion then grabbed both the titles to become the undisputed champion of the cruiserweights,

Despite being a heel, Escobar celebrated the win by having his son next to him. Both father and son held a title each. Despite his alignment as the bad guy in the story, it was hard not to feel happy for the performer.

