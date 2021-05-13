Santoshi Maa 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update – Guru Shukrachrya advises Devi Polomi for performing Yagna.

Santoshi Maa 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The episode starts with Mata Santoshi taking away Devi Polomi along with her & Dev Rishi in the sky to explain Devi Polomi value of true thoughts against evil. Evil gives only the smell of winning but truth finally destroys evils like now which happened that your plan got destroyed by my devotee’s true planning of liberating the soul you created for trouble in this world. Devi Polomi isn’t ready to accept her mistake in front of Mata but abusing her saying that my devotee’s will remember the plans which I built but not lasted for long while Mata uses her powers to make Swati conscious & wash out all their memories so that they won’t remember anything whatever happened last night. Mata tells Devi Polomi that it was good you showed me the path hence they all won’t remember what had happened with them yesterday while Dev Rishi also feels happy about Mata Santoshi & Devi Polomi is shocked hence leaves from there.

The staff of hotel are waking up everybody due to the owner calling all them to gather for something important. All have gathered & Swati asks him what was so important hence he tells her that all this has happened due to you Swati only while Rinky murmur’s that one more devotee has emerged of Swati now. The owner opens the cloth & Mata Santoshi’s idol was hidden hence he tells them that this idol had vanished yesterday & now again it has come here it means all blessings we have of Mata Santoshi due to Swati itself & he tells her to settle this idol performing Pooja of the same & Swati performs Pooja while Mata watching this is delighted. All join her in the Pooja while the owner says that now henceforth this temple of Mata will become famous in this Resort. Samiksha informs that police has found Indresh’s car hence they will come very soon here.

Devi Polomi is discussing her matter with her Guru Shukracharya telling him that Devi Santoshi has again played tricks with her for winning & washing out all the memories from her devotee’s too but he instead tells him that it’s your fault all together because you always used your powers wrongly only in wake of winning against Devi Santoshi which was wrong because Asoor powers do not obey the rules of faith because you went with Dev Rishi when he called you but she tells him that she only repaid her obligation but he tells her that this isn’t in Asoor powers behaviour to become faithful if somebody helped us while she understands it was wrong. Guru says that towards your deeds see Devi Santoshi who never used Godly powers in any kind of situation for winning because they do not have Asoor qualities of behaviour in them. Devi Polomi asks Guru to advise her for what to do so that she’ll also be bonded to Asoor powers faithfully & her devotee’s will always remember her thoughts created in them so that her enemy won’t be able to defeat her & he suggests her that you have to do Yagna for the same in which you have to sacrifice the powers of Devlok’s negativity which was created by Prabhu Mahadev in you & she understands of Kalideo & Guru tells her it’s Kalideo itself which existed after Shri Krishna’s exit from this world & can help you in this time as it took birth to create evil in this world again. Devi Polomi says that I am ready to create negativity in this world & also for destroying Devi Santoshi’s world of softness.

All are enjoying the lawn of Resort while Devesh is appreciating Swati from Behind but Rinky is following him telling that to let’s leave from here while he calm’s her for taking opportunity of enjoying the Resort stay. All are enjoying breakfast in the lawn while Samiksha leaves but her father asks her where she is going & she tells him that to see when their car will arrive & leave to their houses & Swati appreciates Samiksha for her concern towards them.

Manager & staff are discussing that they’ll get caught when police arrives with the car hence to run away but manager tells him not to run away empty handed instead to steal everything whatever guests have with them including their jewellery & also owner’s money which will be brought by Mam Samiskha from the bank & his staff agrees for the same.

Indresh is insisting Swati to eat something while she is feeling some trouble might happen & Mata Santoshi is watching all of them.

Precap: Lovely expresses Swati that she won’t become mother it seems while she tells her to perform Pooja of Mata Santoshi & see how you get the blessings & tells her that I will also perform Pooja for you. Mata says this is true that Swati never thinks for herself. The staff of hotel sees food is ready & plans to pour poison in it to make all them unconscious while Devi Polomi says that the poison is converted into losing life hence this can’t be stopped by anybody now. Mata is watching all this.

Update Credit to: Tanaya