Santoshi Maa 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Devesh hits grandmother making her unconscious. – TMT Updates

Santoshi Maa 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The episode begins with grandmother checking Swati whereas Laila following her & attempting to open the door however slips therefore grandmother hears the sound of door doubting about someone however Laila hides herself. Grandmother comes out of the room with Swati however finds Laila in entrance of her & tells her to go away however once more she hides herself. Grandmother tells Swati that her baby is little weak but when she eats correctly then it’ll change into wholesome. Swati asks her of what number of months it is likely to be however she tells her to convey her bag which she forgot in her room & Swati goes whereas grandmother once more doubts someone behind her therefore finds Laila & asks her why she is hiding however within the meantime Devesh hits on her head by which she falls unconscious. Devesh & Laila disappear from there.

Devi Polomi feels very pleased whereas Devraj Indra asks her why so pleased & she expresses saying that her devotee’s are troubling Swati which makes her very pleased as she doesn’t must do something on this.

Dev Rishi additionally watching curses Devi Polomi in addition to Devesh together with Laila who’re constantly troubling Swati which is ruthless however he gained’t enable something to occur Swati.

Swati sees grandmother & calls everyone & Indresh together with Singhasan & all come operating to see her. Swati brings water to spill on her by which she turns into aware however doesn’t keep in mind what occurred to her & how inspite of asking her therefore Singhasan tells Indresh to asks Swati what she informed & she tells them every part but additionally asks Indresh questioning how she fell unconscious as a result of she despatched me to convey her bag & after coming discovered her fallen down. Indresh tells her it is likely to be resulting from her previous age & Singhasan tells Abhay to go away her & provides cash to her. Laila advises Singhasan for deputing an enormous physician for Swati so that every one bother will recover from therefore he too praises her thoughts & decides to nominate an enormous physician of their space to examine Swati.

Singhasan additionally provides some cash to her spouse telling to maneuver round Swati & distribute into poor folks whereas Swati & his spouse really feel pleased about it.

Devesh & Laila are planning for not permitting anyone to know the expansion of Swati’s baby whereas Laila doubts on Devesh’s household however he tells her they’re below his management.

Devi Polomi feels very pleased & jokes with Dev Rishi whereas he warns her to be below management to to not use unsuitable ways however she as an alternative tells him that she isn’t doing something which the entire world is aware of however every part is occurring as per her want.

Devesh goes to present bangles to Pinky however she tells him that her arms are fully blocked with Mehndi therefore to place along with his personal arms & he does accordingly. Laila plans evil watching everyone dancing whereas she forces Swati to bounce inspite she refusing however Swati feels uneasy & about to fall whereas Indresh holds her & Singhasan together with his spouse additionally get scared. Indresh shouts Laila for forcing her whereas Singhasan too shouts & insults her warning to to not once more intrude of their household issues henceforth.

Dev Rishi turns into stressed telling Mata Santoshi however she calms him explaining about human’s nature & additionally Shri Hanuman’s blessings is at all times with Swati by which she’s going to at all times be secured therefore Dev Rishi praises saying that Shri Hanuman is behind her it means she is secure.

Precap: Devi Polomi tells Mata Santoshi that human will get attracted by Asoor powers therefore if that individual doesn’t get attracted by my powers then he’ll face big bother from me whereas Mata is shocked. Indresh’s uncle provides Indresh telephone which he receives from hospital & Indresh hears telling the nurse that he was going to get the reviews right now however Laila wonders if the nurse will inform the reality to him on telephone itself.

Replace Credit score to: Tanaya